Alice Jo Harwood

May 26, 1936 – Feb. 9, 2019

Resident of Pittsburg

Born in Owensboro, KY, Alice was a longtime resident of Dublin and San Ramon. She passed away at 82, peacefully after a two month struggle with treatments for anemia and kidney disease. She was very pleased to be able to see her three children in her final days.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, John W. Harwood (2006). She is survived by sons John and Mike, daughter Cheri, and granddaughter Candace (Cheri).

A graduate of Western KY University with a degree in Home Economics she greatly enjoyed every day spent teaching at Job Corps in Dublin and her 19 years at St. Michael's in Livermore.

Alice treasured her friendships. Those from childhood in Kentucky, to all those she made in California raising her family. She got the greatest pleasure sending homemade cards to her many friends. She and John met many wonderful people during their years spent RVing across America and enjoyed swapping stories at ever stopover. Finally, she greatly appreciated all her caregivers; thanks for being honest, funny, and patient.

She fondly remembered her Wider Opportunity trip with the Girl Scouts to Europe. She and husband John supported both the Elks and the Moose organization with volunteer efforts.

Alice requested no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of her favorite charities; , Boys Town, or any Veterans group.





View the online memorial for Alice Jo Harwood Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary