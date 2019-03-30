Alice Kay (Stoddard) Johnson

March 22, 1938 ~ March 13, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek, CA (formerly of Antioch, CA)

Alice died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family after a valiant two-year battle with MDS. She was born in Portland, OR to Dorothy Danby Stoddard and Francis Brigham Stoddard. Her father's Air Force career took her to France where she graduated from the Paris American High School, and subsequently to Honolulu where she met her daughters' father. Alice's world travels continued when he was assigned to command the Air Force base in Blenheim, New Zealand.

After her divorce, Alice moved with her three young daughters to California and got her first job as the switchboard operator at Napa College. She started attending classes at night and eventually obtained her bachelor's degree from Cal State East Bay (Hayward). She moved through the ranks of the community college system to become the Supervisor of Admissions and Records at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, CA where she met her soul mate, Thayer Johnson.

Alice and Thayer were married for 31 wonderful years. Retiring early in 1989, they enjoyed a rich retirement life together playing duplicate bridge (both were Life Masters), entertaining, gardening, attending the theater and symphony with friends, travelling the country in their motorhome, and seeing the world on extensive trips and cruises with friends and family. A highlight of their retirement was the several trips they took to New Zealand.

Alice will be missed every day by her daughters Cathy Mazzi (Dan) of Howland, OH, Barbara Bassett of Montgomery, TX, and Laura Salmonson (Jay) of Livermore, CA; son Kevin Johnson (Lisa) and grandson Sterling Johnson-Brown of Arcata, CA; granddaughter Danielle Goodman (Jonathan) and great-grandson, Wyatt of Porter, TX; Breezy Stuard (Mathew) and great-granddaughters Autumn and Audrey of Conroe, TX; granddaughters Claire and Margo Salmonson of Livermore, CA; sister Helen Jay Blankenship (Dick) of Salem, OR; uncle-in-law John Johnson of Albuquerque; sisters-in-law Ruth (Lew) of Oakley, CA and Jo Kirkpatrick of Tulsa, OK; many cousins and countless friends; and her beloved cat, Yoyo .

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anita Thurber; brother Frank Stoddard; son-in-law Clayton Bassett; and loving husband, Thayer.

Alice lived life to its fullest; she loved deeply and laughed joyously. She was a true lady, always gracious and kind to strangers; she loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. She touched so many lives through her kindness, thoughtfulness, and laughter. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Alice requested n o services. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local women's shelter.





View the online memorial for Alice Kay (Stoddard) Johnson Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary