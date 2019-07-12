Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:30 PM
Sequoyah Community Church
4292 Keller Ave.
Oakland, CA
Alice Kuzmicky Flory


1930 - 2019
Alice Kuzmicky Flory Obituary
Alice Kuzmicky Flory
1930 - 2019
San Leandro
Alice passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30th, surrounded by her children. She was born in Forest City, PA to Marcella and Jonas Kuzmicky, originally of Kaunas, Lithuania. Upon moving to CA in 1948, she met and married Jerry Flory. Together they embraced 66 years of life before Jerry's death in 2017.
Alice is cherished by her family: three children, David (Beatrix) Flory, Robert (Susy) Flory, and Teresa (Lou) Gregus; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and one sister, Stella Frisbey. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Jerry "Jeff" Flory, Jr. (Sheila) and seven brothers and sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 18th at 3:30 PM at Sequoyah Community Church, 4292 Keller Ave., Oakland, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on July 12, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.