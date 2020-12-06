Alice Lincoln Farmer BoothJune 30, 1928 - November 27, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CAHer list of accomplishments included professional ballet dancer, scholar, school teacher and arts docent, but it was her role of wife, mother and grandmother that made Alice most proud.Alice Lincoln Farmer Booth passed away November 27 with her family by her side in the house she called home for 50 years, in the town she lived in for most of her 92 years.Alice was born June 30, 1928, in Tulsa, OK., to John Clifford Farmer and Jeanette White Farmer, the youngest of two daughters.Her mother signed her up for ballet lessons when she was about 6 and she studied dance throughout her school years. She graduated from Tulsa High School at 16, and put her plans to attend Stanford University on hold for a year so she could travel the world with the Original Ballet Russe. She performed on stages from Mexico City to Rio de Janeiro to Havana, throughout Central and South America.When the ballet company tour ended, she entered Stanford, where she majored in political science and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society for academic honors. Alice graduated in 1951 and that same month, on June 9, she married Donald Blackshear Booth, also a 1951 Stanford graduate, at the Stanford chapel. Alice planned the wedding in three weeks after learning that Don had orders from the Air Force to go to Iceland and she was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study at the London School of Economics. After a brief honeymoon in Mexico, the couple headed off in different directions.When the Korean War ended, Don and Alice lived briefly in Macon, GA., before moving to Salinas and then to Oakland. Alice finished her Master's thesis just before Diane was born in 1954. Suzanne was born in 1957 and later that year the family moved to Lafayette. Her son, Donald, was born in 1961. The family lived in Lafayette until 1964, when Don's job moved the family to Westfield, N.J. Alice went back to school to get her teaching credential and taught high school social studies and Spanish for two years before the family relocated to Lafayette in 1970. Alice worked as a substitute teacher for Mt. Diablo School District high schools for more than 20 years.Alice was a woman of many interests. Growing up in Tulsa, her father took her to a variety of sporting events and that's where her devotion to baseball began. Her father taught her how to keep score at games and it was a tradition for Alice whenever she went to a baseball game to buy a program and keep score. When Alice moved to California she became a lifelong Giants fan. She was just as much at home at the Opera House as the ballpark. She had season tickets to the opera well into her 80s and could recall information about an aria in great detail.Alice and Don had a long and active retirement. They traveled in their RV throughout the U.S., playing golf along the way and visited many countries around the world, often by cruise ship. When they weren't traveling, Alice volunteered as a docent for the Lesher Arts Center, particularly enjoying giving tours to student groups.Alice is survived by Don, her husband of 69 years. She also is survived by her daughters, Diane Booth Conway (Mike)of Merced and Suzanne Booth (Steve Clement) of Forest Ranch. Her son, Donald Farmer Booth, passed away in January 2019 and a son, Brian, died shortly after birth in 1953. She also is survived by grandchildren, Kevin Conway, Rohnert Park; Sean Conway, Austin, TX and Erin Conway, Honolulu.The family is grateful for the care Alice received from Best Ever Home Care caregivers for the past two years and from Hospice of the East Bay for the last few months.Services will be held at a later date, when it's safer to do so. Details will be posted on the Alice Lincoln Farmer Booth Facebook.