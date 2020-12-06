1/
Alice M. Puccio
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice M. Puccio
Aug. 3, 1932 - Nov. 22, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Alice passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 88. A longtime resident of Pittsburg, Alice was born August 3, 1932 to Frances and Miguel Crespo. Alice graduated from Pittsburg High School and Heald's Business College. Alice married Sal Puccio in 1956 and they were married nearly 50 years until his death. Professionally, Alice was a long-time employee of Wells Fargo Bank. As a loan officer, it gave her much pleasure working with many East County patrons from the Pittsburg and Antioch branches. Upon her retirement, Alice was an avid early morning walker, active with the Retiree's club and enjoyed traveling abroad especially to Spain to visit relatives. She also cherished her monthly luncheons with her high school girl friends and organized the annual family reunion with her cousins.
Alice is survived by her twin sister, Helen Crespo and her son Sal Puccio (Bryn), of San Jose and daughter Michelle Pacheco (Mal) of Piedmont, and her beloved grandchildren, Nicole, Gavin, Jake and Ryan. Additionally, Alice leaves behind her in-laws, Roseanne and Frank Lazio as well as countless cousins, nieces and nephews, across the Bay Area and Spain.
She will be remembered for her kind spirit, generous heart and her signature chocolate chip cookies.


View the online memorial for Alice M. Puccio



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved