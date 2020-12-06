Alice M. PuccioAug. 3, 1932 - Nov. 22, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CAAlice passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 88. A longtime resident of Pittsburg, Alice was born August 3, 1932 to Frances and Miguel Crespo. Alice graduated from Pittsburg High School and Heald's Business College. Alice married Sal Puccio in 1956 and they were married nearly 50 years until his death. Professionally, Alice was a long-time employee of Wells Fargo Bank. As a loan officer, it gave her much pleasure working with many East County patrons from the Pittsburg and Antioch branches. Upon her retirement, Alice was an avid early morning walker, active with the Retiree's club and enjoyed traveling abroad especially to Spain to visit relatives. She also cherished her monthly luncheons with her high school girl friends and organized the annual family reunion with her cousins.Alice is survived by her twin sister, Helen Crespo and her son Sal Puccio (Bryn), of San Jose and daughter Michelle Pacheco (Mal) of Piedmont, and her beloved grandchildren, Nicole, Gavin, Jake and Ryan. Additionally, Alice leaves behind her in-laws, Roseanne and Frank Lazio as well as countless cousins, nieces and nephews, across the Bay Area and Spain.She will be remembered for her kind spirit, generous heart and her signature chocolate chip cookies.