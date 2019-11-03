|
Alice Nelson
Jan. 28, 1931 - Oct. 28, 2019
Fremont
Alice Estelle Nelson passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019. Alice was born on January 28, 1931 in Rockford, Illinois to Alfred and Marjorie Needham. Alice graduated from West High School in 1948 and earned a degree in English from Michigan State University in December 1952. She married Howard Nelson in September 1952. She was the mother to Eric, Karen, Lyn, Kris, and Lisa; mother-in-law to Aileen, John, Chuck, Clifford, Michael; grandmother to Devon, Julie, Kelsee, Ben, Rebecca, Ryan; and great-grandmother to Scarlett and Natalie. Alice loved to garden, read, knit, play piano, walk the neighborhood, spend time in the mountains, and watch Michigan State basketball. She will be laid to rest with her husband in a private family service at eh San Joaquin National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019