|
|
Alice Sue Leong Lum
July 8, 1922 ~ November 9, 2019
Resident of Albany, California
Alice Sue Leong Lum, daughter of Frank Leong and Woo Shee, was born on July 8,1922 and passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019. Wife of Frank for 70 years, mother to Dennis, Douglas and Gloria, mother-in-law to Sally, grandmother to Julia and Connor, grandmother-in-law to Grey, she was beloved by all, including her many nieces and nephews. Alice worked as a secretary in the Berkeley Unified School District, retiring in 1985. Alice loved dancing, slot machines, playing cards and crossword puzzles. She was also an avid As and Warriors fan through good times and bad. Fiercely protective of all she loved, Alice lived mainly to connect with all of those around her: family, friends and neighbors. Alice was known for her loving and generous nature and her very quick and surprising wit. To the very end, Alice was interested and concerned about those around her. She asks that if you care to donate something in her memory, to give to a . Alice lived a great life and wants to thank you all for your kindness.
View the online memorial for Alice Sue Leong Lum
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2019