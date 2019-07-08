Alicia Morales Ramirez

1925 - 2019

Brentwood

Alicia Morales Ramirez, 94, long time resident of Brentwood, passed away peacefully June 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by loving family. She lived a productive life with an active mind, sharp wit, big heart, and penchant for civic activism until she reluctantly succumbed to complications from a fall.

She leaves behind 10 adoring children and in-laws including Frances (Dick) Falt, Clara (Roger) Hamilton, Linda (Alfredo) Ambriz, Rudy (Yolanda) Ramirez, Paul (Liz) Ramirez, Sylvia Mendoza, Rick (Joni) Ramirez, Mary (Gil) Palacio, Robert (Jena) Ramirez, and Ernie (Ginger) Ramirez. With great pride and joy, she will also continue "watching over" 28 grandchildren and their spouses, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Alicia was predeceased by her husband Pablo, parents Juan and Gregoria, and siblings Maria, Roberto, Olivia, Adolfo, and "Lolo". She will be joyfully reunited with grandsons Johnny Provencio and Pablo Mendoza.

Alicia was influential on numerous religious, civic, governmental and non-governmental organizations to improve the lives of area residents, especially young people. Even after retirement Alicia continued to volunteer at the Kaiser Clinic and local food pantry. This lifelong commitment to improving the community earned her a place in the Brentwood museum of the East Contra Costa Historical Society where she and Pablo are listed among influential families that made a positive difference in the Brentwood area.

A vigil will be held for Alicia on July 15, 2019 at 6 pm, followed by a 7 pm rosary, in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 500 Fairview Ave., Brentwood California. The following day, July 16, will include a Mass at 11 am in the same location, followed by a Celebration of Life in the church hall.





