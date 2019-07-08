Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vigil
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
500 Fairview Ave.
Brentwood, CA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
500 Fairview Ave.
Brentwood, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
500 Fairview Ave.
Brentwood, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Morales Ramirez


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia Morales Ramirez Obituary
Alicia Morales Ramirez
1925 - 2019
Brentwood
Alicia Morales Ramirez, 94, long time resident of Brentwood, passed away peacefully June 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by loving family. She lived a productive life with an active mind, sharp wit, big heart, and penchant for civic activism until she reluctantly succumbed to complications from a fall.
She leaves behind 10 adoring children and in-laws including Frances (Dick) Falt, Clara (Roger) Hamilton, Linda (Alfredo) Ambriz, Rudy (Yolanda) Ramirez, Paul (Liz) Ramirez, Sylvia Mendoza, Rick (Joni) Ramirez, Mary (Gil) Palacio, Robert (Jena) Ramirez, and Ernie (Ginger) Ramirez. With great pride and joy, she will also continue "watching over" 28 grandchildren and their spouses, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Alicia was predeceased by her husband Pablo, parents Juan and Gregoria, and siblings Maria, Roberto, Olivia, Adolfo, and "Lolo". She will be joyfully reunited with grandsons Johnny Provencio and Pablo Mendoza.
Alicia was influential on numerous religious, civic, governmental and non-governmental organizations to improve the lives of area residents, especially young people. Even after retirement Alicia continued to volunteer at the Kaiser Clinic and local food pantry. This lifelong commitment to improving the community earned her a place in the Brentwood museum of the East Contra Costa Historical Society where she and Pablo are listed among influential families that made a positive difference in the Brentwood area.
A vigil will be held for Alicia on July 15, 2019 at 6 pm, followed by a 7 pm rosary, in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 500 Fairview Ave., Brentwood California. The following day, July 16, will include a Mass at 11 am in the same location, followed by a Celebration of Life in the church hall.


View the online memorial for Alicia Morales Ramirez
Published in East Bay Times on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.