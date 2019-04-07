Allan E. Lerche

October 27, 1941 - April 1, 2019

37 Year Resident of Alameda

Passed away in Oakland, Ca. 78 years of age. Allan was born in Waukegan, Illinois. He was the eldest son of the late Edward and Genevieve Lerche.

He is survived by his loving wife Ethel of Alameda and his brothers Brian of Sacramento and Colin of Las Vegas.

Allan served for 5 years in the U S Marine Corps. He retired after 32 years with the Alameda County Sheriff's Dept.

Allan and Ethel enjoyed 55 years of marriage. They enjoyed many vacations and time spent in Kauai and at their second home in Pioneer.

He was an avid golfer who was a member of the Willow Park Golf Nuts in Castro Valley and the Alameda Seniors Golf Club.

Allan was a true gentleman who will be missed by the many who knew him. Donations in his honor may be made to Alameda Jr. Golf Club at #One Clubhouse Memorial, Alameda Ca 94502, or the Marine Mammal Center, 2000 Bunker Road Sausalito Ca 94985. For further information please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).





