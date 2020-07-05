Allen E. Brezinsky
April 26, 1933 - June 3, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Allen Edward Brezinsky, affectionately known as "Big Al," passed peacefully on June 3, 2020 near his home in Rossmoor, Walnut Creek, CA at the age of 87.
Al is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kay, and his loving family: his four children, Linda (John), Kris (Carl), Nancy (Paul), & Tom (Wendy); his nine grandchildren, Niko (26), Ashley (25), Conor (24), Matt (21), Ally (21), Emilie (20), Chris (20), Sami (19), & Ryan (18). He is also survived by his dear cousin, Sue Washburn of Ionia, NY.
Al was the only child born to Mary Catherine and Allen John Brezinsky on April 26, 1933 in Rochester, NY. He graduated high school from Aquinas Institute, Class of '51, where he played various sports including football & downhill ski and served in his local Catholic parish. Al later graduated from Cornell University, Class of '55, during which time he served as Dorm & Social Chairman, played Lacrosse, and joined the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC), Airforce Division.
Al served 7 years active duty in the US Airforce and 14 years in the Air National Guard, retiring Lt. Colonel in 1976. A highlight of his Airforce career was his deployment in 1961 to Vietnam with the original Project Mule Train from Pope's AFB 346th Troop Carrier Squadron (Assault). USAF's Mule Train detachment was a C-123 airlift unit sent to provide classified tactical airlift and cargo carrying support for South Vietnam's hard-pressed ground troops. He served four months in Vietnam during which time he developed a deep appreciation for Saigon and the South Vietnamese people.
Al's love for piloting wasn't enough to deter his business interests which led him home to Eastman Kodak in 1962. By 1968, he and his young family moved to Walnut Creek and the San Francisco office where he remained for nearly 20 years. Family and community soon became the center of Big Al's happiness along with his lifelong love for many types of music which he played often and loudly as he sang and tapped along. Family ski trips, vacations, camping, and music concerts are fond and lasting memories for his family. He dabbled in local real estate, joined an over 50's soccer league, and ran in several Bay to Breakers races. Al attended Sunday services as often as he could, volunteered for both Rotary and SIRS, enjoyed a good meal (typically followed by ice cream) and the company of friends, family, and loved ones. His big personality will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Private National Cemetery Services to be held and a Celebration of Life for family and friends to be scheduled as permitted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one or more of Al's favorite Veterans' charities (DAV.org
) or to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, MT (stlabre.org
). Please see online obit at www.legacy.com
