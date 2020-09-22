Allen Kaflowitz

Allen KaflowitzJune 27, 1950 - September 15, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CAAllen "Kip" Kaflowitz passed away suddenly on September 15, 2020. Kip was a retired elementary school teacher, having spent more than 30 years teaching in the Oakland district, and was known to his students as "Mr K". Popular with both students and parents, Kip often followed his students' careers long after they left his class. He continued teaching as a substitute after retirement and was especially fond of teaching music. Married to Lindsey Skidmore in 1987, he was a devoted husband, dedicated gardener, and had a lifelong passion for sports, especially baseball. A Cal alumnus, he loved watching Cal football and was a regular on Tightwad Hill. He is survived by Lindsey, his mother Cecelia, brothers Dean and Steven, sisters-in-law Dawn and Debbie, and scores of friends.