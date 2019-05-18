|
|
Allen Lane Blanc
June 6, 1928 ~ May 6, 2019
Resident of Mare Island
Allen Blanc passed away May 6, 2019 on Mare Island, CA. Born in Berkeley to Elie and Helen Blanc, he attended Berkeley High and UC Berkeley. On September 1, 1950, he married Emily Jane Nelson before serving in the Army in Virginia, retiring as a Major in the Reserves. His career with Chevron spanned 35 years in the U.S., Belgium, and Saudi Arabia. Allen was an Eagle Scout, an active volunteer for the Boy Scouts, and always the good deed doer - helping people whenever possible.
Allen is survived by his wife Emily, daughter Julie and partner Marta, sons Steve and Tim and their wives, Gwen and Kathia, sister Janice Maher, and grandchildren Dan, wife Jami, Andy, Lauren.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Boy Scouts would be appreciated.
View the online memorial for Allen Lane Blanc
Published in East Bay Times on May 18, 2019