Alma will be so sorely missed. She was the lifelong close friend of my mom for over 75 years until my mom passed in 2012 at age 93. Though they lived 2500 miles apart, they spoke frequently and never missed birthday or Christmas greetings. I was fortunate to meet Alma over the last 20 years, first when my mom traveled to the Bay Area and we drove to Alma's house in San Leandro. Alma always insisted on feeding us, either with lunch or homemade pie. I was impressed that she stayed current on her computer at age 80!. Through the years I visited with Alma a few times a year, usually near Easter, and again near her birthday and Christmas. Alma would always clip the Ghirardelli coupon which appeared on Thursdays in the San Leandro Times. I would use it buy her some chocolate and bags for youngsters for Halloween. I would also drop by some jars of homemade preserves I had made that summer. She always returned the favor with some of her son's pistachios and never failed to save and return the jars from the previous gift of preserves.

In the later years after my mom no longer could travel, I would visit Alma with my iPad to show her pictures of my mom, take hers, and walk through pictures from my life and travels since our last meeting.

She was alwasy interested and liked to lunch in the cafeteria of the facility into which she moved after leaving her home on Dowling in San Leandro. She very much missed being able to cook in her kitchen and insisted on helping the cafeteria where she was staying prepare better food, such as tasteful spaghetti and salmon not cooked to death. She even offered to pay for the cook to attend culinary schoo.

I admired Alma's courage in walking the neighborhood alone despite the pleas of the staff not to do so, her continued attendance at church, and her continued efforts to stay healthy in weekly swim classes.

But mostly I will miss her gentle spirit and friendship.

Bob

PS This is the last picture I have of Alma, taken when I visited her for her birthday in October 2019.

