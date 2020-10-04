1/
Alma Lenters Drown
1919 - 2020
Alma Lenters Drown
October 30, 1919 - September 16, 2020
Resident of San Leandro, CA
Alma Lenters Drown passed away Sept. 16, 44 days short of her 101st birthday. She had been a San Leandro resident continuously since 1943 and a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church for nearly eight decades. Alma is survived by her adult children, Derk (Carol) Lenters, John (Dena) Lenters, Susan (Bill) Galstan and James (Laura) Lenters, as well as by ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Born in Bellwood, IL, Alma met and married Donald Lenters, a Navy reservist, in 1940. He was activated when WWII began and served as a chief petty officer in the South Pacific. The couple moved to San Leandro where Donald worked with local firms. Unfortunately, he died suddenly in 1963. In 1981 Alma married Harold Drown, a retired Presbyterian minister, who also predeceased her.
A bundle of energy in a small package, she was the first to raise her hand to volunteer when help was needed, and she assisted in many church and community events and social activities.Alma was known as a great homemaker and in addition to being a good cook and baker, took special pride in her home on Dowling Boulevard and its garden, noted for its roses and sweetpeas. During her working career, she served as an executive secretary at International Paper Company and other local firms.
Blessed with a good sense of humor, Alma enjoyed practical jokes and the antics of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, while dealing with life's challenges with a focused determination. She is remembered fondly by all who knew her. A private internment will be arranged and a celebration of life will be scheduled when COVID restrictions allow. Donations are preferred made to First Presbyterian Church San Leandro or VITAS Hospice, 670 N. McCarthy Blvd. Ste. 220, Milpitas, CA 95035.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 1, 2020
Alma will be so sorely missed. She was the lifelong close friend of my mom for over 75 years until my mom passed in 2012 at age 93. Though they lived 2500 miles apart, they spoke frequently and never missed birthday or Christmas greetings. I was fortunate to meet Alma over the last 20 years, first when my mom traveled to the Bay Area and we drove to Alma's house in San Leandro. Alma always insisted on feeding us, either with lunch or homemade pie. I was impressed that she stayed current on her computer at age 80!. Through the years I visited with Alma a few times a year, usually near Easter, and again near her birthday and Christmas. Alma would always clip the Ghirardelli coupon which appeared on Thursdays in the San Leandro Times. I would use it buy her some chocolate and bags for youngsters for Halloween. I would also drop by some jars of homemade preserves I had made that summer. She always returned the favor with some of her son's pistachios and never failed to save and return the jars from the previous gift of preserves.
In the later years after my mom no longer could travel, I would visit Alma with my iPad to show her pictures of my mom, take hers, and walk through pictures from my life and travels since our last meeting.
She was alwasy interested and liked to lunch in the cafeteria of the facility into which she moved after leaving her home on Dowling in San Leandro. She very much missed being able to cook in her kitchen and insisted on helping the cafeteria where she was staying prepare better food, such as tasteful spaghetti and salmon not cooked to death. She even offered to pay for the cook to attend culinary schoo.
I admired Alma's courage in walking the neighborhood alone despite the pleas of the staff not to do so, her continued attendance at church, and her continued efforts to stay healthy in weekly swim classes.
But mostly I will miss her gentle spirit and friendship.
Bob
PS This is the last picture I have of Alma, taken when I visited her for her birthday in October 2019.
Bob
Friend
