|
|
Alma S. Jamison
Resident of Walnut Creek
Alma S. Jamison was called home by the Lord on Jan 5, 2020 after a long battle with lung disease.
She was born on a family farm outside of Annville, Pennsylvania on July 13, 1931. She had many fond memories of growing up with her 6 siblings on the farm. She graduated high school at age 16 and worked at Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator until entering Nurses Training at Jefferson Medical Center in Philadelphia.
She married Dr. Alfred R Jamison and they started their family in Paoli, PA. After moving to California, they set up a small horse ranch in Moraga. She enjoyed ranch life with animals and raising their 5 children. She had many talents and hobbies, including sewing and baking (especially apple pies).
Alma had a second career with the VA system from 1987 to 2001. She loved reading and researching topics to share with her friends and family. Alma had a lifelong penchant for learning and communication.
Alma prided herself on self reliance and enjoyed her independence. Her stories of life were colorful and diverse. She was blessed with a sharp intellect, strong faith and especially strong spirit throughout her life. She was always animated and happy to share her perspective.
Alma is survived by her sister Evelyn Schuey, and her children Rachel, Alfred, John, David and Timothy along with extended family. She is greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
View the online memorial for Alma S. Jamison
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020