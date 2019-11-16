East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brentwood Funeral Home
839 First Street
Brentwood, CA 94513
(925) 634-2171
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brentwood Funeral Home
839 First Street
Brentwood, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Brentwood Funeral Home
839 First Street
Brentwood, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alpha Uptegrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alpha Pauline Uptegrove


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alpha Pauline Uptegrove Obituary
Alpha Pauline Uptegrove
Aug. 27, 1926 - Nov. 9, 2019
Antioch
Alpha is survived by her sister, Dorothy Henderson and many nieces and nephews. She is predecesed by her parents, three brothers, and her husband.
A visitation will be held at Brentwood Funeral Home Monday, November 18th from 10am - 1pm, with her funeral service begining at 1pm.
She will be interred at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery, Antioch.


View the online memorial for Alpha Pauline Uptegrove
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alpha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -