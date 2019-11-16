|
|
Alpha Pauline Uptegrove
Aug. 27, 1926 - Nov. 9, 2019
Antioch
Alpha is survived by her sister, Dorothy Henderson and many nieces and nephews. She is predecesed by her parents, three brothers, and her husband.
A visitation will be held at Brentwood Funeral Home Monday, November 18th from 10am - 1pm, with her funeral service begining at 1pm.
She will be interred at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery, Antioch.
View the online memorial for Alpha Pauline Uptegrove
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019