Altona Adelaide (Johns) Anderson 'Toni'
Mar 14, 1935 - Nov 27, 2019
Former Resident of Oakland
Toni passed away in Potomac, MD on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, due to Alzheimer's disease. Toni was born on March, 14, 1935 in Farmville, VA to Rev. Vernon N. Johns and Altona Malinda (Trent) Johns. She graduated Spelman College in 1955 where she met and married Dr. John W. R. Anderson, Capt. DC U.S.N. The marriage ended in divorce. She led a full life as a military wife and mother, corporate executive and interior designer. Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Shelly Wolfe (George), Jocelyn Hill (Keith) and Millicent Olive (Cordell); five grandchildren; two sisters, Enid Johns and Jeanne Adkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brothers, Increase, William (Helen) and John (Beth) Johns. Toni was an active community member in Oakland, CA for more than 40 years before moving to Maryland in 2018. A memorial service will be held in early 2020.
Contact the family at [email protected]
