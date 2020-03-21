|
Alvin "Al" Vierra
Oct. 16, 1925 - Mar. 12, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Alvin Vierra, 94 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was an amazing Dad to Greg Vierra, Rosalie "Rose" Corsi (Marco). Papa to Alyssa and Jenelle Corsi and Emily Vierra. Father in law to Chris Glenn. Brother to Danny and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Alvin is proceeded in death by his wife of 59 years, Madeline Vierra. Sisters Irene, Alice, Lucy, and Eva. Sister in law, Leila Vierra and brother in law Leno Fontes.
Alvin was born in Hayward, California to Gregory and Mary Vierra. Alvin attended Hayward Union High School. Following an early graduation, he enlisted in the U.S Navy, where as a young man saw the most vivid memories of his life; "D-day". During his early career, Alvin specialized in jet propelsion, extrusion, and metal fabrication and finishing. Additionally, he would oversee and manage lumber manufacturers, and food and coffee processors. Alvin's favorite part of his career was warehousing, where he worked with General Motors in their Frigidaire appliance division. Eventually, he would be responsible to build, supply and operate warehouses in California and the U.S. After a brief retirement he and his wife Madeline opened a private local warehouse.
Alvin was known to enjoy life, family and being a craftsman with his tools. As a "Papa," he enjoyed the biggest treasures of his life, his granddaughters. He was passionate to constantly teach them life skills, and how to be strong and independent. Alvin enjoyed dining out and visiting with his loyal friends Felipe, John and Don. Special thanks to his caregiver, "Lou" who did everything in her power for Dad (Al). Lourdes (nurse), our Angel sent from above; may God keep you strong and able.
"I hope that your lives will be as rewarding as mine, good luck to your generation and the next generation that follows you." – Alvin Vierra
Viewing: Monday March 23rd at 4:00-7:00PM
Funeral: Tuesday, March 24th at 11:00AM
At Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
A Vierra style celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2020