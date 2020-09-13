1/1
Alvin William Hewitt
1932 - 2020
Resident of Benicia, CA
Alvin W. Hewitt passed away peacefully with his loved ones at his side, at the age of 88. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to Alvin Hewitt Sr. and Gladys Hewitt.
Al (as he was known) leaves behind a son, Marc A. Hewitt, a great grandson, R.J. Reynolds, Jr. III, a great granddaughter, Kayla Reynolds, and three great great grandchildren.
Al was a loving and devoted partner to Julia Thompson for the past 20 years. They traveled the world and shared many wonderful moments together. Julia's family enjoyed spending time with him. He was like a grandfather to Julia's many grandchildren.
He started his working career in a factory in Ohio back when he was just 12 years old. As a young man he moved west to California for the opportunity to be in sales. He sold firearms at various trade shows. He later settled in Vallejo where he worked at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard as a civilian machinist during the 1960's. From there he moved nearby to Benicia where he managed and later owned a few apartment complexes.
He retired and enjoyed the fruits of his labor in downtown Benicia at many of his favorite restaurants. You could often just find him relaxing in his beautiful backyard amongst his many shade trees. He loved playing the game of Bridge with his friends in Albany and Martinez almost every Wednesday and Friday's.
Al respectfully requested no funeral services be held. Any donations can be made to his favorite charities the St Joseph's Children Hospital or the Boys Town Foundation.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
