Services
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 793-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
5788 Thornton Ave
Newark, CA
View Map
Alvina Martinez


1943 - 2019
Alvina Martinez Obituary
Alvina Martinez
November 9, 1943 – July 13, 2019
Resident of Newark
Alvina was born on November 9, 1943 in Niles (Fremont), CA. daughter to George R. and Margaret (Micaela Eleazarraraz) Gutierrez. She passed away on July 13, 2019 at age of 75 years old, after a brave two-year battle with cancer. She graduated from Washington High School in 1961, she worked and retired from The County of Alameda Health Care System. Alvina married Marcos E. Martinez, Sr. on August 7, 1965 and they raised four children; Loving mother to Patricia Strauch, Lisa Martinez, Maggie Martinez (Edward) and Marcos Martinez, Jr. (Regina). Beloved grandmother to Matthew and Alex Strauch, Arianna Flores, Marcos III and Enrique "Ricky" Martinez. Adoring sister to Benjamin (Ramona) Gutierrez, Raymond Gutierrez and Connie Dias. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Alvina was preceded in death by her parents, sister Delfina Reyna and a brother Robert Gutierrez. A longtime resident of Newark, CA. Alvina loved to go to Disneyland, read, play video games, sew and bake. She was known as Cookie Tia or Tia Cookie to her great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 08:00 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 with a Vigil at 6:30 PM at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd. Fremont. A Funeral Mass will at 10:30 AM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 5788 Thornton Ave, Newark.


View the online memorial for Alvina Martinez
Published in East Bay Times on July 16, 2019
