Alyson M. Kauzer
December 8, 1957 - September 27, 2020
Resident of Benicia, CA
Alyson Kauzer passed away at home suddenly Sunday night. Aly was born in Oakland, but has always called Benicia her home.
She had a wonderful childhood in Berkeley spending much of her time at the Berkeley Tennis Club developing a love for sports. She would also go on vacations to Stinson Beach and Lake Creek Lodge where she discovered her love for the ocean and where she met her lifelong best friend Kate Turner. Her love for the ocean continued throughout her life as she later enjoyed going to Mendocino to listen to the waves.
After graduating from Piedmont High School, she continued her education at Chico State University, which she used to work at several financial institutions until joining the finance family at the City of Benicia. She retired after 27 fantastic years and continued to help her City family for another 4 years.
Another family Aly loved was the VOENA children's choir. While the surrounding music filled her with joy, her true passion was encouraging, assisting, and mentoring the children. She had a deep love for kids, caring for each and every member of the choir, becoming a second mother to most if not all of them.
Above all her greatest passion was her immediate family. She fiercely loved them and would move mountains to support them. She leaves behind Richard, her husband of 29 years; her sons Austin & Addison, her sister Jane and brother-in-law Steve Taylor.
An online virtual celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date
The family prefers any donations in her name be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-aly-kauzer
