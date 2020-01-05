|
In Loving Memory
Amedia "Don" Donatelli
January 7, 1934 - Oct. 21, 2019
Amedia "Don" Donatelli, long time resident of Antioch Ca was born Jan 7, 1934 in San Jose. Don was in the first graduating class at James Lick High School, where he met Patricia Aker, who became his loving wife of 65 years. Together they raised four children, Donna Kelley, Peggy, Cindy Ludwig (Don) and Gary (Tammy). Don was an educator his entire life. He had careers in college administration both at Chabot College and as the Director of Learning Resources at Los Medanos Community College in Pittsburg (LMC). He helped design the LMC campus and was one of the first staff to open the new school. He was very proud of his work there. He was a gentleman, always cordial, professional and gracious who worked very hard his whole life and truly loved his family. A Memorial and Celebration of life will be planned, please contact the family (Peggy Donatelli) through Facebook to be added to the guest list.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020