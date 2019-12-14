|
|
Amparo L. Chavez Nov. 15, 1927 Dec. 5, 2019 Resident of San Pablo Amparo passed away peacefully on Thurs. Dec. 5th, 2019 in her home. She was 92 years old. Amparo touched many lives with her gentle loving spirit. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years Salvador Carlos Chavez and beloved granddaughter Conde (Chavez) Schell. Amparo is survived by her 3 devoted children, daughter Esther (David) Schenck, sons, Gilbert Sr. (Ann) Chavez and Edward Chavez, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and brother Robert Leyva. Visitation: Thursday Dec. 19, 2019 5:00PM-9:00PM with 7:00PM Rosary at Chapel of the Mission Bells in San Pablo. Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary. Funeral Mass: Friday Dec. 20, 2019 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pinole. Interment: Private Wilson & Kratzer/San Pablo (510) 232-6552
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 14, 2019