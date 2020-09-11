Amy Aiko Brastad
May 22, 1923 - September 9, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Amy passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 9, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Peter Brastad and daughter of the late Issei and Kikuko Nonoguchi. Amy spent a large part of her adult life working with dogs: breeding, training, showing and trialing in Obedience and Agility until over 90 years old. Her beloved Sheltie, Joy was Amy's constant companion these last days. Nothing gave her more pleasure than working with her dogs.
Amy is the sister of Kazuo Nonoguchi and Hoshiko Kadota. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and a wealth of friends. She is the very special friend of the Signorotti families, the Ionis Family, the Toeller family & the Butera Family. For the last two years, Amy was lovingly cared for by Mary Liversedge.
Amy will be laid to rest with her husband. Donations may be sent in memory of Amy to NorCal Sheltie Rescue, Inc. (norcalsheltierescue.org
) or to Live Oak Adult Day Services (liveoakadultdaycare.org
). A life well lived. View the online memorial for Amy Aiko Brastad