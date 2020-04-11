Home

1923 - 2020
Oct. 10, 1923 - Mar. 7, 2020
El Cerrito
Amy Emiko Kuwada passed away peacefully at her home on March 7, 2020 at the age of 96. Born and raised in Marysville, CA., she was the 4th child of Kanekichi and Shina Okimoto. Due to Executive Order 9066, at the age of 18, she relocated with her family to the Tule Lake Internment Camp from 1942 to 1945. There she met her husband, Henry Kuwada, who predeceased her in 2010. They were happily married for 64 years and resided in their home in El Cerrito since 1963. Together with Hank, Amy enjoyed playing golf, taking dance lessons with their friends, traveling and being active members of the Berkeley Buddhist Temple. But most of all, they loved taking care of and watching their 2 granddaughters grow up. Amy is survived by her daughter Karen Kuwada (Suzie Sakuma), granddaughters Samantha and Hannah Aisawa, and her sister Dorothy Ariyoshi, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family gives their sincere gratitude to Amy's caregivers Mita Sisifa and Elvie Rubiono. A private family memorial service and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations to the Berkeley Buddhist Temple, J-Sei or an organization of your choice are requested, in lieu of flowers.


View the online memorial for Amy Kuwada
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
