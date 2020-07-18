Anna Clementina VazAugust 26, 1921 - July 12, 2020Resident of Apache Junction, AZANA CLEMENTINA VAZ, born in Stockton on August 26, 1921, and raised in Hayward, passed into spirit on July 12, 2020, age 98. At age twenty, she was a counselor for the Oakland Camp Fire Girls, where the goal was for everyone to get to "Kailo"—heaven—and her calling was set for the rest of her life. She continued as a beloved counselor and P.E. coach at Hayward High before she moved over to Castro Valley High, where she spent the remainder of her decades-long career. Students still fondly recall her compassionate ear, her ability to treat children and teenagers as individuals deserving attention and care. (If she had to bring a cake to a party, she made sure each child would get a frosting rose.)Clementina had style. She was joyful; she radiated warmth. She loved Chinese food, and opera and theater; she was devoted to Texas Hold 'Em and once won $100 from a slot machine in the Lisboa Casino in Macau. Proud of her Portuguese heritage, she was a Holy Ghost Queen at the annual festival in Hayward in 1933 and showed up in a lavender dress and hat for a reunion of queens in 2008. To the end, she was an unapologetic night owl. She enjoyed crafts—quilting, jewelry-making, ceramics. She drove a Mustang, then a T-bird, and finally a Prius with flame decals. A world-traveler, she visited China, Mexico, Portugal, and the Azores—birthplace of her parents. But her best vocation was to love everyone fiercely, and everyone loved her back the same. Her signature farewell to children involved The Moon Toss—sweeping them upward so they could touch the heavens. Upon hearing that Clementina had died, someone remarked, "She's stardust now."She is predeceased by her partner Aline Fountain and survived by her brother Raymond Vaz, many cousins, and legions of students. Her last decade was spent in a community of retired women in Arizona that was like family, because she made families wherever she went. Her friend Cindy there said of her, "She sparkled." As stardust does-especially when it encircles a moon she made bright with goodbyes, with cheer. She has tossed herself all the way there.