Ana Oliveira Caldeira
June 18, 1931 – September 9, 2019
Resident of Union City
Ana Oliveira Caldeira was born on June 18, 1931 in Faial, Azores, Portugal and entered into rest on September 9, 2019 in San Leandro, CA at the age of 88. Beloved mother to Rita (Jim) Martine. Loving grandmother to Rose and Maurice Martine. Adoring great-grandmother to Angel. Loving sister to Adelina Lobao and aunt to Maria Riggs, Joe and Gary Oliveira. She preceded in death by her husband Valentim Caldeira, sister Maria Vargas and brother Jose Oliveira. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019, Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, September 27, 2019, Saint Bede Catholic Church, 26950 Patrick Ave Hayward, CA. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Ana Oliveria Caldeira to Children Hospital in Oakland.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 24, 2019