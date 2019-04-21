Andrea Cardone

October 23, 1960 - April 4, 2019

Resident of Napa

Andrea was a lovely, kind and gentle human being. She was humble and loving and could brighten your day with just a smile. She devoted her entire career and life to loving and caring for children of all ages and all walks of life. She was the Director for the before and after school program at the YMCA at Olinda Elementary in El Sobrante. She had her own daycare center for many years and worked as an Early Childhood Community Educator for Contra Costa County. She attended many classes on child development at DVC where she was an Assistant Teacher for the Spanish bi-lingual Early Childhood Development class.

She had many friends and a large family. She loved to go for walks, swim and was a great cook. She liked to read, loved her Harley Davidson and her birds.

Andrea is survived by her Mother Gloria Cardone, daughter Veronica Licea, son Rico Cardone Marino, son-in- law Luis Licea, 3 grandchildren (Bela, Mia and Louie), her 3 brothers and a sister, Bart Cardone, Peter Cardone, Robert Cardone and Francine Miller. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 3:00 PM at St Francis of Assisi Church at 860 Oak Grove Rd. Concord CA. Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary