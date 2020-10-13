Andrea L. ConcepcionFeb. 4, 1937 - Oct. 7, 2020Resident of Union City, CAOn the morning of October 7, 2020, Andrea passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.Andrea was a Union City resident for 46 years. She was a graduate of Music Education from the University of the Philippines, and worked as a Word Processor for Wells Fargo Bank. Andrea loved tending her garden, playing bingo, cooking for and gathering with family and friends. She was a bright, cheerful person, who greeted everyone with her warm, contagious smile.Andrea was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ramon T. Concepcion, Sr. She is survived by her five children: Maricor Concepcion; Ditas Concepcion Solorio; Ramon Concepcion, Jr and his wife Edna; Joseph Alexander Concepcion; Bernie Concepcion; daughter-in-law, Kim Shuss; her only grandchild, Brigitte Andrea Concepcion Solorio; and her beloved dog, Rocky.Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Chapel of the Chimes 32992 Mission Blvd. Hayward, CA 94544 on Wednesday, October 14th 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 15th at St. Anne's Church 32223 Cabello St. Union City, CA 94587. Followed by burial at Chapel of the Chimes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person space is limited. On-line services will be available. Please contact the family for details.