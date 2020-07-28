Andrew R. CatalineDec. 24, 1936 - July 23, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAAndrew passed away Thursday morning after a short battle with cancer.Born Andrew DiMartino in Montelepre Sicily, he came to America with his adoptive Uncle, Russell Cataline in 1949. Andrew graduated from Pittsburg High School and worked as a carpenter for 40 years. He married Maryjane Bruno in 1961 and was devoted to her for 53 years until her passing in 2014. His foremost love was for his family.He enjoyed camping, boating, waterskiing, fishing, cooking, gardening, traveling and was very active in many social groups. He served for many years on the board of The Pittsburg Italian American club and was presently the Vice President. He was also a member of The Pittsburg Elks. He cooked regularly for both clubs.Andrew is survived by his children Russ Cataline (Donna) and Maria Cataline-Arends, grandchildren Andrea, Chris (Niki) and Jen, great granddaughters Peyton and Parker, brothers Joe and John DiMartino (Karen), sister Sarina, nephew Jay and niece Sarina. Also a companion of 5 years Barbara Darone. His loving happy spirit will be greatly missed.A graveside service for friends and family will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:30pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.