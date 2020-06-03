Andrew Wichai Numsakun Lewman Bylund
September 18, 1976 - May 28, 2020
Martinez, California
On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Andrew Wichai Numsakun Lewman Bylund left this life and is now at peace. Andrew was born in Bangkok, Thailand and was adopted by Roger and Jennifer Bylund, Martinez, CA when he was 15 months old. As a young boy, Andrew excelled in numerous sports activities such as swimming, soccer, skiing, and baseball. Always the dreamer, Andrew would create scenarios that included capturing an Olympic Gold Medal, becoming a self-made millionaire or winning the prized Oscar. He was however, in movies such as "The Pursuit of Happiness", "Memoirs of a Geisha", and various television episodes. Andrew was a graduate of Ygnacio Valley High School and held a variety of positions of employment throughout his short life. Most recently, he was employed with Securitas Security in Walnut Creek as a security agent.
Andrew Bylund had a big heart and was full of compassion…particularly for those dealing with life's most compelling challenges. Andrew deeply loved his family and is preceded in death by his mother Jennifer Marie Lewman Bylund; grandparents Kay and Perry Lewman, Ralph and Bernice Bylund. Andrew is survived by his father Roger Bylund and wife Susan Hukkanen; brother James Bylund, wife Karly Bylund and nephews Joshua and Jackson; aunt and uncle Denise and James Campana, Janet and Steve Schneider; step-brother Brian Patterson, wife Karla Patterson, children Caleb and Alexis, step-sister Rebecca Olson, husband Darrell Olson, children Lillian and Emerson; cousins Annmarie and Brian Allain, daughter Katherine, Dina and Mike Smith, and Wendy Campana and Jeff Jensen.
The family appreciates your love and prayers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Loaves and Fishes
of Contra Costa (loavesfishescc.org).
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.