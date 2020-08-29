Dr. Andrew William HeffernonAugust 4, 2020Resident of Fairfield, CADr. Andrew William Heffernon of Fairfield, CA, passed away on August 4, 2020 at 92. Andy was born in Rush Lake, Wisconsin and was raised on the family dairy farm.A lifelong Wisconsin Badger, Andy sang, played cards, and made a million friends at UW while managing to earn Bachelor's and Master's degrees along with a teaching credential. He went on the complete his Doctoral studies at U.C. Berkeley. He was a lifelong educator, first in rural Wisconsin and then in Oakland where he taught at Dewey High School for 27 years.After serving in the U.S. Army in Korea, Andy met mom, Lyn Griffey, at U.W. and they married. They began their family in Lodi, Wisconsin where their sons, Mike and Kurt were born. Daughter, Kelly, was born after the family moved to the Bay Area. Finally settling in Albany, CA, the family became a fixture there and Andy was a beloved figure for decades. Following Lyn's death, Andy married, Bettye Barnes, and became step-dad to her two sons, Michael and Steven. After Bettye passed, Andy found a partner late in life, a true love, in Ruthie Gibbs.Andy loved singing. He sang in barbershop quartets, church choirs, at our weddings, and during countless family gatherings over the years. Golf, cards, camping, dogs, running marathons and criss-crossing the nation visiting friends and family were also passions of our beloved Andy.Andy was an amazing man who truly exemplified kindness, courage and charity. He had a soft spot for the underprivileged and volunteered and contributed to innumerable causes during his life. Two of his favorite organizations were the Coalition of Concerned Medical Professionals in Oakland and Trees for the Future.Andy loved people, cared deeply, acted with honor on his principles, and is greatly missed.