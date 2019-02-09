Angela Cortez

Oct. 25, 1927 - Feb. 6, 2019

San Leandro

Angela passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 6, 2019 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Cortez, her parents, Fernando and Josefa Banuelos and siblings Lazaro, Brigida, Florentino and Consuelo.

She is survived by her children, Sandra, Richard, Linda, "adopted" daughter Michelle, granddaughter Alyssa Cortez, brother Fernando Banuelos, brothers-in-law Armando and Manuel (Pauline) Cortez, sister-in-law Mary Helen Banuelos, many nieces and nephews and many good friends.

Angela worked in the San Lorenzo Unified School District for many years. She also volunteered at the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for 22 years. She was a member of the Saint Gerard's Women's Club at Saint John's Church in San Lorenzo.

Angela loved Snoopy, the Warriors, A's and Raiders, musicals, gambling, dancing, reading, birds, flowers, any shade of purple, going out to dinner, watching her game shows, making things for others, and had a special relationship with her four legged family members (Cuddles and Vader).

Angela loved being a mother and grandmother the most and was very caring and giving. She had many friends that she treasured. She was very supportive, full of life and always grateful for everything she was given. She always put everyone first before herself. She will be greatly missed.

A private burial will be held with family members at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Oakland, CA. The family requested any donations be made in her name to the Alameda County Deputy Sheriff's Activities League 16378 East 14th Street #204, San Leandro, CA 94578. Tax ID# 83-0410537.





