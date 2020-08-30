1/1
Angela Gerardini
1933 - 2020
Angela Gerardini
February 8, 1933 - August 24, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
In loving memory of my beloved mother, Angela Gerardini, who sadly passed away on August 24, 2020 in her home in Pleasanton surrounded by her wonderful, loving caretakers, her grand pups Sammy and Sassy, and myself.
My mother had suffered for the past 6 years from chronic nerve pain as well as a more recent diagnosis of congestive heart failure.
My mother was born on February 8, 1933 in Porcari (Lucca), Italy. She came to America in her twenties and met my father, Pete Gerardini (deceased) in 1957. They then later married on July 21st 1962. They had been happily married for 46 beautiful years.
My mother has one surviving sister, Lilia (Andreotti) Del Carlo who resides in Porcari (Lucca) Italy and many extended family members. My mother was preceeded in death by her sister, Mirella (Andreotti) De La Nina and brother, Evo Andreotti.
My mother had a kind and generous heart and she loved her family and friends so very much.
Her final wish was that we do not cry over her death, but to celebrate that she is no longer in pain.
I love you mom and will honor you forever. Lia Neil.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
A wonderful neighbor for many years, we will miss seeing Angela across the street. RIP, dear neighbor.
Marcoux Family
Neighbor
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
