Angela GerardiniFebruary 8, 1933 - August 24, 2020Resident of Pleasanton, CAIn loving memory of my beloved mother, Angela Gerardini, who sadly passed away on August 24, 2020 in her home in Pleasanton surrounded by her wonderful, loving caretakers, her grand pups Sammy and Sassy, and myself.My mother had suffered for the past 6 years from chronic nerve pain as well as a more recent diagnosis of congestive heart failure.My mother was born on February 8, 1933 in Porcari (Lucca), Italy. She came to America in her twenties and met my father, Pete Gerardini (deceased) in 1957. They then later married on July 21st 1962. They had been happily married for 46 beautiful years.My mother has one surviving sister, Lilia (Andreotti) Del Carlo who resides in Porcari (Lucca) Italy and many extended family members. My mother was preceeded in death by her sister, Mirella (Andreotti) De La Nina and brother, Evo Andreotti.My mother had a kind and generous heart and she loved her family and friends so very much.Her final wish was that we do not cry over her death, but to celebrate that she is no longer in pain.I love you mom and will honor you forever. Lia Neil.