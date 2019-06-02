Angela Marie Higgins

Sept. 23, 1960 – May 23, 2019

Resident of Hayward

Angela M. Higgins, 58, of Hayward, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with husband Terry at her side, after a long and brave battle with the ravages of diabetes. She was the only child of Samuel and Theresa (Fafard) Coelho, who pre-deceased her in 1986 and 1999, respectively. She was also a godmother to four beautiful children who have blossomed into wonderful young adults. Born in New Bedford, MA, she relocated with her parents to California in 1966, and was a member of All Saints Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing at Lake Chabot, visits to Disneyland (Winnie the Pooh & Friends being her favorite group of characters), Christmas movies/TV shows and holiday decorations, Portuguese festas (Holy Ghost feasts) and BBQs, and spending time with best friends Jane Hall and Dorothy Krentz.

A graduate of All Saints School and Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, Angela received her bachelor's degree in psychology from Cal State University Hayward and did some graduate work at the GTU's Franciscan School of Theology in Berkeley. She was an accountant, office administrator, and teacher over a career spanning 30 years. She and Terry, who began their deep friendship through the former Campus Ministry Center at CSU Hayward, were married at All Saints Church in 1996, and led sharing circles for Worldwide Marriage Encounter. She even taught him how to cook her favorite dishes - pork roasts, malasadas (Portuguese donuts) and Amaretto cranberries.

Angela was most well-known for her love of small children, senior citizens, and animals, especially the many dogs and other pets she cared for over the years and shared the kindness of her heart by ministering in multiple ways to others who were vulnerable or needed assistance. Examples of her great service included volunteering in the Disabled Student Services department at Cal State, helping clients of the Walpert Center, participating in "Mutt Strut" fundraisers, and leading the Campus Ministry Center group in their regular senior dinner program at St. Mary's Center (Oakland). She also participated in music ministry at the Center and on visits to celebrate holidays with nursing home residents or bring hope to inmates at San Quentin Prison. She was recognized for her outstanding charity by being chosen to receive the Faith & Justice Recognition Award from Catholic Charities of the East Bay, and CMC's "Mustard Seed Award".

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held in July at All Saints Church, with arrangements being made by Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center, Hayward. In lieu of flowers, her loved ones are requesting that donations be made in her memory, either to the or .





