Angelena Joan "Angie" Sakalay
February 28, 1923 - September 1, 2020
Resident of Moraga, CA
Angelena Joan "Angie" Sakalay passed away on September 1, 2020.
Angie was born to Vincent and Angelina Nuccio on February 28, 1923, in Camden, Maine, the oldest girl of 7 children (4 boys and 3 girls). Angie grew up in Camden, Maine and graduated from Camden High School in 1941. Following her graduation she worked as a stitcher at the Van Baalen and Heilburn Company, Rockland, Maine. Realizing that she wanted a better future she bravely enlisted in the US Navy on December 27, 1943 and served her country in the WAVES during WWII at the US Naval Base in Newport, RI until she was honorably discharged on July 27, 1946.
After the war she attended and graduated from the Chamberlain School of Retailing, Boston, MA on June 4, 1948. Following her graduation she worked with several merchandizing firms including Grover Cronin, Inc. and Outlet Company in the New England area before continuing her career in the San Francisco area. While in San Francisco, Angie held various retail/buyer managerial positions with several major retail firms including Hale Brothers, Livingston Brothers, White House and J.M. McDonald.
In 1952 Angie married Ben Sakalay in Oakland which culminated a courtship that began while she was working in the Boston area and he was attending Northeastern University.
Following their marriage Angie continued her retail career and Ben worked as an electrical engineer and eventually formed Civic Electric in 1963 - a highly successful electrical contracting business. Angie joined the company in 1970 and worked as the Office Manager. The business was liquidated in 1986 and the Sakalay's retired from the world of business. They traveled the world extensively and enjoyed exploring new areas together until 2005 when Ben unexpectedly passed away following a short illness. Following Ben's death, Angie continued traveling with her family and friends.
Angie made many meaningful contributions throughout her life and was actively involved in her community. She was an active member of the Moraga Country Club as well as the Moraga Movers, Moraga Garden Club and the Moraga Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ben, parents Vincent and Angelina Nuccio, step-mother Maria Nuccio, brother Peter, brother Louis and sister-in-law Sheila, sister Frances Salenius and brother-in-law Elmer, and sister Teresa Berger and brother-in-law Jerry. She is survived by her brothers Tony and Joe, sisters-in-law Sue and Margaret, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and their families.
Final Services are pending. Final interment will be at the Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Angie's memory to a charity of your choice
