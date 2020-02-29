|
Angelo Parrinella
Oct. 2, 1929 - Feb. 24, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Angelo Parrinella, who lived his entire life in Oakland, was born October 2, 1929 to Giuseppe and Anna Parrinella, and left this earth on February 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from Oakland Technical High School, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and worked in the grocery industry. Angelo lived for his family, traveling, Italian clubs and being a kid at heart. The love of his life for 65 years was Marie Ruggeri Parrinella. He was father to Michael (Becky) and Lisa (Joe), grandfather to Kristin, Zack, Mandi, Deidre, Jackie, and Mahlon, great grandfather to 7, brother to 10 siblings with one sister, Nina, surviving. Angelo's passion for his family and "Angelo-ism's" will remain with us. He will be missed but never forgotten! The celebration of his life will be held on March 6th at St. Joseph's Cemetery in San Pablo at 12:00 pm followed by a celebration at the Colombo Club where he met Marie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for Sacramento Firefighters Burn Institute (ffburn.org) or ().
View the online memorial for Angelo Parrinella
Published in East Bay Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020