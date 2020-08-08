1/1
Resident of Kensington, CA
Angie, born in Richmond, Ca passed away peacefully on July 30 surrounded by her beloved husband and children.
She was a loyal and loving wife to her husband and soulmate, Henry Accornero, for nearly seventy-two years and a devoted mother to her four children, Don Accornero (C.J.), Cherie Accornero, Sandy Quintana (Ted) and Jeff Accornero (Denette). She was an adoring grandma to ten and a great grandma to eleven (soon to be thirteen). She was a caring aunt to Janice Catalano (Hank), Dianna Isola, and Donna Bedford. Angie was preceded in death by her endeared father and mother, Angelo and Enrica Mapelli and her sister, Alice Mapelli Bedford. She will be missed by her loving cousins in California, Italy and London and by her many friends.
Angie leaves a legacy of unconditional love and joy to all who knew her. She was an active member in St. Jerome's church and in many other charitable organizations.
There will be a private interment and a celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Salesian High School or a charity of your choice.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
