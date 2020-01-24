|
Anita Civitello
Oct. 20, 1926 - Jan. 17, 2020
Resident of San Ramon
Anita was born in Richmond, CA to Italian immigrants Francisco Dutto and Pierina Gestra. She grew up in Catholic convents in San Jose and San Francisco. During WWII, she met the love of her life, Albert Civitello, who was stationed in San Francisco before being sent to fight in Europe. They were married in 1943 and a son, Albert Jr. was born in 1944 followed by another son, Kenneth, born in 1947. She raised her family and lived in El Sobrante for 57 years before moving near her son in San Ramon 3 years ago.
She was a typical Italian wife and mother with the greatest cooking skills. She made every holiday great and family was her number one priority. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 58 years and her son, Albert Jr. She was a nurse at Doctors Hospital in Pinole for 20 years. She is survived by her son Kenneth (Madelyn), 5 grancdhildren and several great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be on Monday January 27 starting at 10:00 am. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon. All services will be at St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020