Anita Dolores Fenstermacher

March 11, 1931 - June 1, 2019

Resident of Pittsburg

Anita Dolores Fenstermacher left us on Saturday, June 1. Born in Allentown, PA to Italian immigrants, Nello and Anna Bondi, the family moved west and settled in Port Chicago.

Anita was married to the love her life, Oliver Fenstermacher (1914-2000), for over 50 years. The two met when Oliver was looking for a top legal secretary. It was love at first sight, and Anita was a Legal Assistant/Paralegal for over 58 years for both Oliver and their daughter, Susanne. Oliver and Anita built their home in Pittsburg in 1955 where she lived until her passing.

Active in the community, Anita was a member of the Elks Club, the Pittsburg Italian American Club, Soroptimists, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Anita inherited her cooking skills from her mama, and it is what she enjoyed doing most. On one of her many trips abroad with Oliver, she studied at the Cordon Bleu in Paris. In addition to cooking, Anita loved to entertain and hosted parties year-round for friends and extended family.

Anita was particularly proud of her heritage as a first generation Italian-American. She often visited relatives, most recently in 2006 attending a family gathering in La Spezia, Italy with her granddaughter, Cathryn. She was fluent in Italian throughout her life.

Anita is survived by her sister Diana Siino, her son Gary (Christie), daughter Susanne (John Lottier), granddaughter Cathryn Holloway (Zack), great-grandchildren Olivia and Earl John Holloway, her nephews John Siino III (Patrice), Steven Siino (Rosalyn), and nieces Lori Barajas (Joe), Denette duLong (Victor), and Karen Musket (Brian), as well as her many great-nephews and great-nieces. Special thanks to Anita's caregivers, Cristina Mendez, Eva Reynoso, Melquiadas Orihuela, and Mary Helen Mello, who gave her such loving support and will be forever a part of our family.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00am at Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Donations in Anita's memory may be made to Hospice East Bay 3470 Buskirk Avenue, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.





View the online memorial for Anita Dolores Fenstermacher Published in East Bay Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary