Services
Fry Memorial Chapel
550 South Central Avenue
Tracy, CA 95378
(209) 836-1970
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fry's Mortuary
550 South Central Avenue
Tracy, CA
Rosary
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Fry's Mortuary
550 South Central Avenue
Tracy, CA
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Fry's Mortuary
550 South Central Avenue
Tracy, CA
Anita Mary Stopka


Anita Mary Stopka Obituary
Anita Mary Stopka
Resident of Tracy, California
Anita Stopka, 86, of Tracy California passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Friday, May 10th, 2019, at a care facility called Astoria Gardens in Tracy, Ca.
Anita was a loving woman, that enjoyed dancing, painting animals and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Anita had many loving years with her husband, Louis Stopka, deceased of 31 years. She had four children, Gregory Stopka, Cory Stopka, Dean Stopka and Perry Stopka, deceased, and was extremely proud of them all. She also had three brothers, John Rebeles, Angel Rebeles and Salvatore Rebeles, all deceased. She has one remaining survivor, sister Beatrice Castellanos.
She was born on November 14th, 1932 and raised in Pittsburg, California. She graduated from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California.
Visitation 12:00 Noon, Rosary will start at 6:00 PM Sunday, May, 19th 2019 at Fry's Mortuary in Tracy, Ca. Funeral services will start at 11:00am on Monday, May 20th at Fry's Mortuary. Reception will follow.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's society at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/


Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2019
