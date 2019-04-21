Anita R. Franco

November 7, 1943 - March 26, 2019

Resident of Concord

Anita R. Franco was 75 years and 4 months old. She passed away on March 26th from cardiac arrest, at the Kaiser ER, her spouse Jose, was by her side.

She was born in El Paso, Texas, daughter of Mariano Rojas and Cesaria Valverde.

She is survived by her husband Jose Luis Franco Sr, of Concord CA, her sister Belinda, her brothers Ricardo and Sandy, her daughter Patricia, and her son Jose Luis Jr. She leaves six grandchildren, Lety, Marc, Vince, Dominique, Priscilla and Jose Luis Ill, and a great granddaughter Piper, her aunts Mague and Connie Rojas, her uncle Raul Rojas and cousins Terri, David, Matheo, Hector, and Ana Rojas, Juan and Bernice Pedroza, and many dear friends that she knew during her working and home life.

Anita graduated from Bowie High School of El Paso Texas in 1962. She and Jose enjoyed 53 years and 7 months of a loving marriage. They were married on August 13, 1965 in Los Angeles, CA. She worked for the post office, for United Merchants and Manufacturers Inc, in the Accounts Receivables department, for Security Pacific Bank on the precious metals department in Los Angeles, also for Bank of America in the world money wire transfers department in Concord, CA, after 19 years of service for both banks, she retired on 2010.

She will always be remembered for her friendly smile, her natural skill on craft creations.

Mass and Ceremony will be held at a later date in Los Angeles, CA.





