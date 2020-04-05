|
Ann Cancilla
Nov 9, 1931 - Mar 26, 2020
San Lorenzo
Ann Cancilla entered peacefully into rest at her home in San Lorenzo, California on March 26, 2020. She was 88 years old. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Joseph; her parents Frank and Lena; and her siblings Tony, Marian, and Lee.
Ann graduated from Berkeley High School in June 1949, then was married in September 1949. She worked at Liberty Mutual Claims until their first child was born in 1954 when she became a stay-at-home Mom until 1976. She then worked as a Secretary for the San Lorenzo USD for the next 20 years. Ann was always there to help others with loving generosity, no questions asked. She LOVED being with family and friends and truly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children Deborah (Dennis) Nunes, Joseph M. Cancilla, and Karen Cancilla; four grandchildren Jayme (Kenny) Wolfe, Jessica (Thomas) Koerner, Aleece (Jason) Melthratter, and Joseph T. Cancilla (Megan Holm); six great-grandchildren Olivia, Jayden, Phoenix, Liam, Lucas, and Maverick; siblings Rose Carminati and Fran Bruno; many nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Private burial will be held at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Ann's Life will take place at a later date TBA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to the , PO Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030 or VITAS Community Connection, PO Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264-5352.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020