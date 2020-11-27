Ann Catherine Schildwachter Brohm

June 13, 1935 – November 16, 2020

Resident of Walnut Creek, CA



Ann Catherine Schildwachter Brohm passed away peacefully on November 16, succumbing to cancer she had been fighting for years. Ann was loved by all who knew her, and we are grateful that her passage was peaceful. She was a loving, kind woman who lived a life dedicated to family, enriched by her faith, and in the service of others.



Ann was born in Bronx, NY on June 13, 1935 to Charles and Wilhemina Schildwachter. Her brother David was born a few years earlier and then her younger sister Martha was born three years later. Their mother passed away when Ann was 13, and Charles went on to marry Hannah, who raised the children. Ann grew up attending Lutheran schools, then graduated from Evander Childs High School. She went on to State University of New York, eventually becoming a Kindergarten and First Grade Teacher.



She married and had three children, Suzanne, Laura and Martin. Laura preceded her in death in 1984. Ann loved being a teacher and after retiring became an aid at her granddaughters Molly and Erin's elementary school. After leaving that job she helped to care for her granddaughter Ella after school. She was also a talented artist who loved watercolors and drawings. She loved music, singing in the choirs at her church and playing piano. Throughout her life Ann was a devoted Sunday school teacher, most recently at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church in Orinda.



Ann lost both her brother David and her dear sister Martha this year. Ann is survived by daughter Suzanne (Jim) Schoenfeld, their daughters Molly (Isaac) Savaiinaea and Erin Schoenfeld; son Martin (Marya) Brohm and their daughter Ella Brohm. Ann was able to virtually see her great-granddaughter Ava Savaiinaea, born November 8. Ann had told her family and friends that she was waiting for the birth of her great granddaughter, and she lived to welcome her to the world. Ann is also survived by niece Debbie, and nephews David and Mark and their families, and a large extended family in New York. She is also survived by countless friends and former students who remembered her fondly.



The family hopes to hold a memorial service for Ann and her sister Martha in the new year. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Ann's name to the Bay Area Rescue Mission in Richmond, CA. Ann will be forever loved and forever missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store