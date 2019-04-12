Resources More Obituaries for Ann Beiriger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann Elizabeth Beiriger

1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ann Elizabeth Beiriger

Resident of Concord, California

Ann Elizabeth Beiriger, 93, of Concord, CA passed away peacefully at the Bruns House in Alamo, CA on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family who spent much time with her and provided ample love and support especially in her later years. Ann was born to James Kotinek and Mary Mazour in Lawrence, Nebraska on May 8, 1925 and lived in Concord, CA from 1966 to the present. Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Beiriger to whom she was married for 59 years and is survived by four children, including her son Robert Beiriger and daughters Nancy Freeman, Susan Beiriger, and Mary Welch. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren who all reside in the Greater Bay Area.

Ann was educated in Missouri in the Cadet Core and spent her career as a Registered Nurse at John Muir Hospital in Concord for 44 years in the Labor and Delivery Department. In her spare time Ann was an avid gardener and she enjoyed cooking creatively and baking many items for fun and enjoyment. She also took great joy in teaching her children to do the same. She spent her later years enjoying life and spending time with her many family members and their children. Ann was one of the most caring and loving individuals, always displaying a smile on her face and a sincere interest in the well-being of anyone she came in contact with.

A special thanks to the loving staff at the Bruns House in Alamo, CA for the wonderful care given to Ann in her final days. Ann's family welcomes any donations to the Bruns House for the extraordinary services they provide. They can be reached at 3949 Miranda Avenue, Alamo, Ca 94507 in memory of Ann Beiriger. (925) 887-5678, http://hospiceeastbay.org/services/bruns...





View the online memorial for Ann Elizabeth Beiriger Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.