Ann (Soxman) FloydJuly 22, 1936 - November 30, 2020Resident of Concord, CAAnn Soxman Floyd was born in Kansas and moved to Snohomish Washington. She was a true farm girl. She went to Washington State University where she met her husband Jerry Herbert Floyd. Ann was a fiesty, loving, and passionate woman about her family and her church. She loved gardening, any birds (favorite was hummingbirds), knitting, her cherished friends and all animals.She is survived by her children, Gregory, Cheryl (husband John), and her beloved grandchildren, Michael, Daniel (wife Kassie), Paige and Troy.She passed peacefully and is now with her beloved husband in the arms of God.Due to COVID restrictions, there are limitations to her services.Thursday, December 10th,at Ouimet Brothers Funeral Home (Clayton Road, Concord) from 12-3:00 pm, is visitation, masks and only 12 people at a time will be let in.The burial service will be Friday December 11th, at 11:00am, Oakmont Memorial Lawn (Pleasant Hill). There will only be 12 chairs, and 20 is allowed. please consider bringing a chair. We respect the COVID restrictions, and if you are unable to attend, please know we appreciate your thoughts and prayers.Ouimet Brothers, Paris Guinn