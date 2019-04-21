Services Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Santa Maria Church Orinda , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ann Troy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann Forsburg Troy

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ann Forsburg Troy

November 26, 1933 - April 11, 2019

Resident of Orinda

Ann Forsburg Troy was born in 1933 and passed April 11, 2019. Mom was born to Mercy and Frank Forsburg and grew up in Kensington, California. The third of three children, Mom enjoyed family times on their boat on the delta as well as riding horses at home. She graduated from Anna Head School for Girls and earned her Bachelors Degree from University of California Berkeley.

Mom married Dad, Joe Troy, in 1960 and they built their forever home on six acres in Orinda where they raised their three children along with dogs, cats, chickens, pigs, sheep, cows, and horses. Mom never said no when a new animal found its way to her home and she taught us to be responsible and compassionate and how important it was to clean your boots before you come in the house! Mom felt complete with a four-pawed companion by her side and gave a home to many loved dogs throughout her lifetime. She spent countless years as an active parent leader in 4-H ushering each of us to many meetings and events all year long as well as chaperoning every year at the county fair.

Aside from her love for animals mom had a love for community service. She spent years volunteering at the local elementary school helping special needs children. Later in her life she found great joy in volunteering at John Muir Medical Center and was an active member of the Auxillary where she made wonderful friendships and took pride at working towards goals that benefitted the community.

Mom's creative side started early when she learned to Tole Paint. She would practice her art on almost anything and Dad would say don't stand still too long or she would Tole Paint one of us!

Later in life mom enrolled in a colored pencil class and embarked on a journey that lasted many years combining great friendships and creativity. We all treasure the products of her journey. Mom loved the experiences of family camping trips, hosting large groups of family and friends at the ranch and all the dinner club meals with dear friends. She was especially fond of the holiday season spending time with family and hosting an annual Christmas party for many years. She took great pride in the Christmas cards she would hand write sharing her joys and experiences of the year with friends and family that had moved away.

Before Dads passing they spent many days seeing different parts of the world. From renting a houseboat in Ireland to farm stays in New Zealand to being part of the US Dragon Boat Team in China they enjoyed every minute of seeing the world.

Mom is survived by her children James Troy (Karen), Dr Erin Troy (John Ross) and Michael Troy (Paula), her priceless grandchildren Emilee, Meghan, Tyler, Sierra, her sister June Forsburg Cunningham, and beloved nieces and nephews, family and dear friends. Mom's life, and ours, was touched by her beloved caregiver Ester that, along with others from LivHome, made her last five years just the way mom wanted them to be.

Rest In Peace mom, love your devoted family.

A private family burial has been held and a Memorial Mass and reception will take place on Monday April 29, 2019 at 11 am at Santa Maria Church in Orinda.

Memorial donations can be made in Mom's name to Meals on Wheels and the John Muir Medical Center Auxillary Remembrance Fund or the animal .





