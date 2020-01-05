|
|
Ann Frances Tompkins
Jan. 15, 1920 - Dec. 27, 2019
Formerly of Oakland
Ann Tompkins passed away peacefully on December 27th in Reno, Nevada, at the age of 99. She was born in Philadelphia to parents Patrick and Julia Owens, from County Armagh and County Roscommon, Ireland. Ann moved to Oakland at the age of one where she resided for 94 years before moving to Reno in 2014.
Ann and John cherished raising their family in the Corpus Christi Community of Church and School and they treasured their friendships with other families. They passionately believed in serving the wider community and giving back.
Ann's Catholic education at St. Anthony's and Holy Names High School was a precursor to her involvement in teaching catechism to 4th graders at Corpus Christi for 15 years, working as school secretary at Corpus Christi School for a number of years and serving on the Pre-Seminary Board.
Ann made many memorable trips to Ireland as her Irish roots and love for Irish cousins was important to her and felt Ireland kept calling her to return.
For the several last years, Ann lived at Five Star Senior Living, Reno, and developed many meaningful relationships.
Ann was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, John A. Tompkins, and her four sisters; Sister Catherine Owens R.S.M., Mary Fiore, Juliet Daniels and Helen Gilbert.
She is survived by her children Joanne Hale, Kathy Appell (Howard), John Tompkins (Victoria), David Tompkins, Rev.Terry Tompkins, Helen Tompkins, Julie Dyson (Thor), 13 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am, Friday, Jan.10th at Corpus Christi Church with a reception in Gibson Hall, 322 St. James Dr. Piedmont 94611. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Names High School, 4660 Harbord Dr, Oakland CA 94618 or online at hnhsoakland.org.
TraditionCare Mortuary
(925) 827-2911
www.traditioncare.com
View the online memorial for Ann Frances Tompkins
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020