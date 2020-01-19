|
Ann Hatzenbuhler
1927- 2020
Martinez, CA
Ann Hatzenbuhler quietly passed away on January 8, 2020, at age 92 in Pleasanton, California. Ann was one of nine children of John and Clara Weibel. Her family moved to Lodi, California in 1939 where she attended Lodi High School. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Judge John Hatzenbuhler. She was a long time resident of Martinez and spent many years working at the Contra Costa County Credit Union.
There will be a private family service at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020