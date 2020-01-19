Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Hatzenbuhler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Hatzenbuhler


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Hatzenbuhler Obituary
Ann Hatzenbuhler
1927- 2020
Martinez, CA
Ann Hatzenbuhler quietly passed away on January 8, 2020, at age 92 in Pleasanton, California. Ann was one of nine children of John and Clara Weibel. Her family moved to Lodi, California in 1939 where she attended Lodi High School. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Judge John Hatzenbuhler. She was a long time resident of Martinez and spent many years working at the Contra Costa County Credit Union.
There will be a private family service at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Ann Hatzenbuhler
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -