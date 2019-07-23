Ann Lobdell Graves

April 1, 1936 - July 18, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Surrounded by her family, Ann Graves, 83, died of lung cancer in the home where she lived for 46 years. Born and raised in Pasadena, CA, she was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Constance Lobdell and her sister Louise ("Weesie") Lobdell. She is survived by Larry Graves, her loving husband for 60 years, her brother Warren Lobdell, her four children Carolyn, David, Jerry, Cathy and their families, and six grandchildren. She made many lifelong friends at Mayfield Senior School in Pasadena (class of 1954) and returned for many reunions, the most memorable being the 60th reunion in 2014 at the Santa Anita Race Track. After graduating from Stanford University in 1958 with a BA. in Education, she became a full-time mother and homemaker. She had strong family and religious values and believed in "Actions, Not Words." She was president of the Corpus Christi Mothers" Club in 1973, an active member of the Assumption School Mothers' Club in San Leandro where she taught 1st grade CCD and helped the Girl Scouts. After all children left the nest, she worked for her husband at Tire Center, Inc. in Emeryville until it closed in 1993. Recently, she served in many ministries at St. Margaret Mary Church in Oakland. Ann and Larry traveled extensively in Europe and the U.S. She loved horses, and though she never gambled, her favorite place was Churchill Downs. She and her friend Carol Matthews walked many trails in the East Bay Regional Parks and also enjoyed Sunday musical concerts put on by the Castro Valley Adult School where their friend Doris Marx played the violin. A good tennis player, she won many trophies in Bay-O-Vista tennis club tournaments. Besides family, her big loves were See's dark chocolates and cats. An active volunteer at the Friends Of Fairmont Animal Shelter from 1975 until 2011, she also fed numerous homeless cats in the area. Many came home for temporary care; some never left. "Life Without Cats? Never!" Kindhearted and true to her Catholic faith, she supported numerous charities. She requested that Masses be said in her memory. Her family is especially thankful to her granddaughter Hannah for all her diligent and loving care, our many friends who helped us, and Sutter Care At-Home Hospice Service. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24 from 10:00-11:00am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic church, 1219 Excelsior Avenue, Oakland. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 27 at 11:00am at Church of the Assumption, 1100 Fulton Avenue, San Leandro. A reception will follow.





