|
|
Ann Marie D. Apperson
February 21, 1933 - August 25, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Ann passed away August 25, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born February 21, 1933 to Alfred and Caroline (Lannanpuoni) DeCastro in Waterbury, CT. Ann grew up in Waterbury with her family and many cousins. Ann graduated high school in 1951 in Hartford, CT. Directly after high school she went to nursing school in Hartford, CT. She worked as a surgical nurse at Hartford for many years and taught nursing at Hartford as well. She then took a job with United Airlines in 1957 as one of their stewardess nurses. Her first base was in Los Angeles flying on the DC-6. Three years later she transferred to San Francisco after falling in love with the city.
Ann worked at Children's hospital on her time off, working with children afflicted with polio. She was working a flight to Hawaii when she met her husband, Bill, of 50 years. After a whirlwind romance, they were married in 1963 in Las Vegas, NV. A few months later Ann retired from United Airlines. The happy couple moved to Pleasanton soon after. Ann worked for Bank of America over 10 years, becoming the vault manager before she retired. She was a world traveler and enjoyed touring foreign countries with friends.
She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing bridge and dominos with friends. Ann had many talents, including sewing, needlepoint, and embroidery, teaching needlework for many years. Ann had a love for cooking. She collected recipes from magazines, newspapers, friends, and restaurants that she made often for her family. She loved to entertain all year and especially during the holidays. Ann had a love for painting with watercolors and oil. She took up Porcelain painting as a hobby and turned it into a business selling not only in Pleasanton, but Connecticut, and Florida as well. Her sister, Lucille ran the Connecticut and Florida side of her business, selling many porcelain pieces at a local fair. In her later years Ann, taught porcelain painting, teaching until weeks before her death. She spent a few weeks every year in Sedona, AZ taking painting classes and catching up with old friends.
To keep her mind sharp throughout the years, Ann enjoyed challenging crossword puzzles, becoming quite good at them. Ann was a voracious reader and could read a novel in two days. Ann enjoyed animals her entire life. She loved to tell stories of her favorite cat, Pricilla, and her son's dog, Smokey. She had many organizations she participated in including California Association of Porcelain Artists.
Ann was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Bill, sister, Lucille DeCastro, cousins Joan and Jimmy D'Anthony. Ann is survived by her son, Flint, nephew, Greg Kamp and his wife Penny, and Grandniece, Emily.
Honoring Ann's wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street, Pleasanton, CA 94566 or The Bill Apperson Scholarship Fund at the Museum on Main 603 Main Street, Pleasanton, CA 94566.
View the online memorial for Ann Marie D. Apperson
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 11, 2019